U.S. FCC approves CenturyLink acquisition of Level 3 -source
2017年10月30日 / 下午5点26分 / 更新于 12 小时内

U.S. FCC approves CenturyLink acquisition of Level 3 -source

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Telecommunications provider CenturyLink Inc won U.S. antitrust approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for its purchase of Level 3 Communications Inc, a person briefed on the matter said on Monday.

CenturyLink said last year it would buy Level 3 in a deal valued at about $24 billion. It is seeking to expand its reach in the business communications market and compete with rivals such as AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.

The U.S. Justice Department approved the tie-up earlier this month with some conditions. It is not immediately clear what conditions the FCC imposed. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
