Centurylink wins U.S. antitrust to buy Level 3 with conditions -court filing
2017年10月2日 / 晚上9点13分 / 16 天前

Centurylink wins U.S. antitrust to buy Level 3 with conditions -court filing

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Telecommunications provider CenturyLink Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval for its purchase of Level 3 Communications Inc on condition that it sell certain assets, according to a court filing dated on Monday.

The companies have said that they expect the deal to close in mid- to late-October.

CenturyLink Inc said in October 2016 it would buy Level 3 Communications Inc in a deal valued at about $24 billion to expand its reach in the crowded market that provides communications services to businesses and compete with rivals such as AT&T and Verizon.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Thomas

