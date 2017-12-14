FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lexinfintech slashes U.S. IPO as Beijing reins in micro-lenders
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 14, 2017 / 2:04 AM / a day ago

Lexinfintech slashes U.S. IPO as Beijing reins in micro-lenders

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chinese consumer lending firm Lexinfintech has slashed the size of its initial public offering to between $108 million and $132 million - a move that comes in the wake of a crackdown by Beijing on fast-growing online micro-lenders.

Lexinfintech, which focuses on loans to educated young adults between 18 and 36 including loans for e-commerce purchases, had been planning to raise some $500 million in its IPO.

In a U.S. filing on Wednesday it said it would sell 12 million American Depositary Shares at a price of between $9 and $11 each. The company did not give the reason for the reduction.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters this month that Lexinfintech would delay the pricing of its planned Nasdaq IPO to conduct more due diligence.

The company did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below