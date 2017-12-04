FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Lexinfintech to conduct additional IPO due diligence, to delay listing - source
频道
专题
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
中国财经
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
深度分析
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月4日 / 凌晨2点39分 / 1 天前

China's Lexinfintech to conduct additional IPO due diligence, to delay listing - source

1 分钟阅读

BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Chinese consumer lending platform Lexinfintech will undergo additional due diligence for its planned initial public offering on the Nasdaq, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

The decision will extend the IPO timeframe and came after new rules regulating the industry were announced on Friday, the source said.

China’s financial regulators on Friday circulated new rules targeting fast-growing online micro-lenders, part of a campaign to rein in a rapidly developing financial sector.

LexinFintech filed for a Nasdaq listing in mid-November hoping to raise $500 million. (Reporting by Pei Li and Elias Glenn; Editing by Stephen Coates)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below