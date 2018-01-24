FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 8:52 PM / 更新于 2 hours ago

LG Electronics to hike washer prices in U.S. after tariffs

1 分钟阅读

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. unit of LG Electronics Inc will raise prices of most of its washers in the United States after the government announced tariffs on imports of large, residential washers, according to a letter sent by LG to its partners.

U.S. President Donald Trump approved recommendations to impose safeguard tariffs on imported large residential washing machines and imported solar cells and modules, a trade official said on Monday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

