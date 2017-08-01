FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天内
REFILE--Hospital operator LifePoint's quarterly profit more than doubles
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 上午11点23分 / 4 天内

REFILE--Hospital operator LifePoint's quarterly profit more than doubles

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Removes extraneous word from headline)

Aug 1 - U.S. hospital operator LifePoint Health Inc said its quarterly profit more than doubled due to income tax related gains.

Net income attributable to LifePoint Health rose to $42.5 million, or $1.03 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $16.9 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2016, included a non-operating loss of $22 million for debt transaction costs.

Net sales in the reported quarter were mostly flat at $1.59 billion, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below