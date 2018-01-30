UPDATE 1-Shutterfly to buy photography company Lifetouch for $825 mln

(Adds deal details, advisers, updates shares)

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Online retailer Shutterfly Inc said on Tuesday it would buy privately-held Lifetouch for $825 million in cash, gaining access to the company’s school photography customers.

Shares of Shutterfly surged 14.7 percent to $61.82 in trading after the bell.

Lifetouch photographs more than 25 million children annually during the fall picture day tradition, serving more than 10 million households. It had revenue of about $963.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017.

Shutterfly also reported fourth-quarter profit and sales above analysts’ estimates.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is the financial adviser to Shutterfly, while BMO Capital Markets advised Lifetouch's board.