Three groups vying for Cemig´s stake in Light, paper says
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月27日 / 下午3点50分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Three groups vying for Cemig´s stake in Light, paper says

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Enel SpA, Brazil’s Equatorial Energia SA and a third undisclosed company are vying for the share of Light Energia SA owned by Centrais Energéticas de Minas Gerais, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.

The newspaper, citing undisclosed sources with knowledge of the matter, said the companies should deliver their proposals for the stake next week. Cemig, as the power holding company is known, has been selling assets to reduce debt.

In July, a Cemig executive said the company had decided to fully dispose of its 43 percent stake in Light and focus on in-house generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. At the time, 13 companies were interested in the Light stake.

Contacted by Reuters, Enel, Equatorial and Cemig did not immediately comment on the matter. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bill Trott)

