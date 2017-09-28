FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eli Lilly wins U.S. approval for breast cancer drug
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日

Eli Lilly wins U.S. approval for breast cancer drug

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it approved an Eli Lilly and Co drug to treat advanced breast cancer that has progressed following prior treatment.

The drug, abemaciclib, will be sold under the brand name Verzenio and will compete with Pfizer Inc’s Ibrance and Kisqali from Novartis.

”Verzenio provides a new targeted treatment option for certain patients with breast cancer who are not responding to treatment, and unlike other drugs in the class, it can be given as a stand-alone treatment to patients who were previously treated with endocrine therapy and chemotherapy,” Richard Pazdur, the FDA’s head of oncology drug evaluation, said in a statement. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Tom Brown)

