Lilly forecasts 2018 profit largely above estimates
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
December 13, 2017 / 11:58 AM / a day ago

Lilly forecasts 2018 profit largely above estimates

1 分钟阅读

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co on Wednesday forecast 2018 earnings largely above analysts’ estimates in part due to strong demand for recently launched products such as diabetes drug Trulicity and psoriasis drug Taltz.

The company said it expected 2018 earnings per share of $4.24-$4.34 on a reported basis and $4.60-$4.70 on an adjusted basis.

Analysts on average were expecting 2018 earnings of $4.64 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

