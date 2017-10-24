FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eli Lilly says profit falls, to mull sale of animal health business
Eli Lilly says profit falls, to mull sale of animal health business

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co, one of the world’s top insulin makers, on Tuesday reported a 28.5 percent drop in quarterly profit and said it was reviewing options, including a sale or an IPO, for its Elanco Animal Health business.

The company said its net income fell to $555.6 million, or 53 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sep. 30, from $778 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 9 percent to $5.66 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

