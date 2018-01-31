FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 11:38 AM / 2 days ago

Drugmaker Eli Lilly posts quarterly loss on tax charges

1 分钟阅读

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, as the drugmaker recorded charges largely related to changes to the U.S. tax law.

The company incurred $1.94 billion in charges in the fourth quarter.

Lilly posted a net loss of $1.66 billion, or $1.58 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a year-ago profit of $771.8 million, or 73 cents per share.

Revenue rose nearly 7 percent to $6.16 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

