Dec 8 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly & Co said on Friday a late-stage trial testing its drug, Cyramza, as a treatment for a type of gastric cancer met its main goal of preventing the disease from advancing.

However the trial failed its secondary goal of improving overall survival of the patients.

Lilly said it does not intend to seek regulatory approval based on the results of the study. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)