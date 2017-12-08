FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lilly's stomach cancer drug meets main goal, but fails to improve survival rate
频道
专题
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
半岛局势
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
深度分析
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 8, 2017 / 11:30 PM / in 19 hours

UPDATE 1-Lilly's stomach cancer drug meets main goal, but fails to improve survival rate

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on study, history of drug)

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly & Co said on Friday a late-stage trial testing its drug, Cyramza, as a gastric cancer treatment met the main goal of preventing the disease from advancing, but failed its secondary target of improving overall survival rates.

The company said it would not seek a regulatory approval based on the results.

The study tested Cyramza in combination with other drugs as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced forms of gastric cancer, which is estimated to result in the deaths of nearly 11,000 people in the United States this year.

Cyramza, which is being evaluated in lung and liver cancer patients, has previously failed studies testing it as a treatment for liver cancer and breast cancer.

The drug has been approved as a treatment for certain other cancers of the digestive tract and a type of lung cancer.

In May, Cyramza met the main goal of a trial testing it in patients with bladder cancer, but the drugmaker said overall survival results from that study would likely be required for global regulatory submissions.

Lilly acquired the drug when it outbid Bristol-Myers Squibb Co to buy ImClone Systems Inc for $6.5 billion in 2008. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below