REFILE-Lilly's acute migraine drug succeeds in late-stage study
2017年8月4日 / 上午10点52分 / 9 天内

REFILE-Lilly's acute migraine drug succeeds in late-stage study

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects to drop extraneous word in paragraph 1)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday its acute migraine drug, lasmiditan, induced a statistically significant improvement in pain relief against a placebo in a late-stage study.

The trial tested three doses of the oral drug against a placebo. Patients in the trial had an average of more than five migraine attacks per month.

Lilly, which acquired lasmiditan through its $960 million purchase of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals in January, said it plans to file a U.S. marketing application for the drug in the second half of 2018.

About 40 million Americans suffer from migraines, and the disease costs the United States about $36 billion annually in healthcare and lost productivity, according to the Migraine Research Foundation. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

