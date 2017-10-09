FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DSW investor group rejects Linde-Praxair merger offer
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
深度分析
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月9日 / 中午12点12分 / 9 天前

DSW investor group rejects Linde-Praxair merger offer

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - German investors’ association DSW recommended on Monday that shareholders in industrial gases group Linde not tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair .

DSW said in a statement that the offer was too low.

“Why should a Linde shareholder swap their shares, if they are basically only being offered the current market value?” said DSW vice president Daniela Bergdolt. “Linde brings so many more values to this merger. That must be taken into consideration.”

The acceptance period ends at midnight on Oct. 24.

The planned all-share merger will create a global leader to overtake France’s Air Liquide with a combined market value of $80 billion, revenue of $28.7 billion and 88,000 staff.‍​ (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Emma Thomasson, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below