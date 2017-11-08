FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linde reaches important acceptance level for Praxair merger
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
2017年11月8日 / 下午2点05分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Linde reaches important acceptance level for Praxair merger

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Industrial gases group Linde has exceeded an important 74 percent approval threshold for its planned $80 billion tie-up with Praxair , it said on Wednesday.

As a consequence, it is anticipated that the right of both companies to terminate the deal will cease, Linde added.

Reaching the threshold was seen as crucial to avoid making the deal unattractive for tax reasons.

Shareholders still have until Nov. 21 to tender their shares. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

