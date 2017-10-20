FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linde passes important 50 percent threshold in Praxair tender
2017年10月20日

Linde passes important 50 percent threshold in Praxair tender

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde has passed an important threshold in its exchange offer for the planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair.

Linde said on Friday that shareholders representing 50.85 percent of its capital have accepted the offer, as an Oct. 24 deadline approaches to reach 75 percent acceptance.

Passing the 50 percent threshold paves the way for passive funds, such as exchanged-traded funds replicating Germany’s blue chip DAX index, to also tender their shares.

Roughly 10-13 percent of Linde’s shares are held by such funds and one UK fund already tendered its shares on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner, editing by David Evans)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
