Linde could lower threshold for Praxair exchange offer -Euro magazine
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月19日 / 下午1点29分 / 1 个月前

Linde could lower threshold for Praxair exchange offer -Euro magazine

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde does not rule out lowering the shareholder acceptance threshold for its planned $75 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair, its chief executive told German magazine Euro.

“We don’t expect it will be necessary. But if it were, we would speak to Praxair about it,” Aldo Belloni said in comments released on Tuesday.

Linde shareholders have until Oct. 24 to exchange their Linde shares for shares in the new, combined company. An acceptance rate of 75 percent has been set for the merger to go through. Praxair shareholders will separately vote on the issue at a special general meeting.

Norges, the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund, said earlier it had tendered all its shares and would vote in favour of the merger at the Praxair meeting on Sept. 27. Norges is Linde’s second-biggest shareholder, with 5 percent, and also owns 1 percent of Praxair. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

