FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Industrial gases firms eye Linde-Praxair parts -Frankfurter Allgemeine
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月13日 / 下午3点50分 / 8 天内

Industrial gases firms eye Linde-Praxair parts -Frankfurter Allgemeine

2 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Industrial gases firms Air Products and Air Liquide may bid for parts of peers Linde and Praxair that the two groups may be forced to divest in the event of a merger, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday.

Linde and Praxair need to obtain anti-trust approval for their merger in 25 countries, for which they have said they were prepared to make divestments up to a “pain threshold” of $3.7 billion in sales beyond which the deal may no longer make sense.

Praxair’s finance chief said in late July there has been a “significant” amount of unsolicited interest in assets the firm could put up for sale.

Air Products would evaluate any assets that Linde and Praxair would seek to divest as part of a merger, while France’s Air Liquide said it would study the opportunities that could arise from the merger, the newspaper reported, citing responses from the two firms.

German peer Messer has already held talks with banks including UBS and possible partners, Frankfurter Allgemeine said, adding that Messer would probably team up with CVC.

The planned all-share merger of equals will create a global leader to overtake Air Liquide with a combined market value of $80 billion, revenue of $28.7 billion and 88,000 staff. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below