March 8, 2018 / 7:04 AM / a day ago

Linde sees slight gain in earnings on industrial gases

1 分钟阅读

MUNICH, March 8 (Reuters) - Linde, the German gases group which is preparing to merge with Praxair, said its 2018 operating profit would rise 5 percent at best, as gains in industrial gases would be tempered by lower prices for medical gases.

Currency-adjusted operating profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before one-offs, is expected to be flat or increase by up to 5 percent, it said on Thursday.

Linde’s on-site business, which supplies gases to large steel or petrochemicals plants, would benefit from a solid project pipeline in 2018 while the healthcare business would be burdened by price reductions, the company said.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner Writing by Ludwig Burger Editing by Edward Taylor

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
