Linde CEO says engineering, Lincare units will remain
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月27日

MUNICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Linde’s engineering and Lincare health businesses will remain part of the group for now, Chief Executive Aldo Belloni said on Friday, pouring cold water on the idea that they could be divested following a planned merger with Praxair.

Praxair’s finance chief, Matthew White, recently told investors that Praxair’s management was reviewing the strategic value of the engineering business and Lincare, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing an internal report by Deutsche Bank, which was at the investor meeting in September.

Belloni said he wanted to “very strongly qualify” White’s comments, saying no decisions had been made on the businesses. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

