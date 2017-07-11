FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Fire at Lindt & Spruengli factory in Switzerland injures two
2017年7月11日

UPDATE 1-Fire at Lindt & Spruengli factory in Switzerland injures two

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds police comment on suspected cause of fire and damages)

ZURICH, July 11 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at a chocolate factory at Lindt & Spruengli's headquarters in Kilchberg near Zurich on Tuesday but was quickly extinguished, Swiss police and the company said.

Two people sustained slight injuries and the Zurich cantonal police said investigators suspected a machine overheating was the cause of the fire.

"We had to evacuate the building, a few people appear to have suffered smoke poisoning," a spokeswoman for the cantonal police said.

The police said the cost of the physical damages to the factory would amount to several thousand Swiss francs.

Lindt & Spruengli, which owns the Russell Stover brand of chocolates in the United States, is known for its gold foil-wrapped Easter chocolate bunnies and Lindor chocolate balls. The company has factories in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France, Austria and the United States. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter and Susan Fenton)

