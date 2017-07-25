FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月25日 / 凌晨5点18分 / 11 天前

Lindt & Spruengli has H1 profit miss as North America weighs

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 25 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli forecast revenue growth would slow this year and reported first-half net profit rose slightly less than the market had expected, hit by sluggish chocolate demand in the United States.

"Due to current developments in North America, it is anticipated that revenue growth for the full year will be slightly lower than in the previous year, combined with an increase of the operating profit margin. However, the group is still confident that its growth will considerably exceed the industry average," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Net profit at the maker of Lindor chocolate balls and gold foil-wrapped Easter bunnies rose 5.7 percent to 76.3 million Swiss francs ($80.6 million) on sales up 3.1 percent to 1.549 billion francs.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net profit to rise to 77.3 million francs on sales up 6 percent at 1.59 billion.

$1 = 0.9466 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Revill

