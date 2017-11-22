FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil regulator extends review period of Petrobras sale of Liquigás
频道
专题
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
半岛局势
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
深度分析
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
深度分析
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月22日 / 晚上11点00分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Brazil regulator extends review period of Petrobras sale of Liquigás

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday that antitrust authority Cade extended by 90 days a deadline to analyze its proposed sale of liquefied natural gas unit Liquigás Distribuidora SA. Petrobras, as the company is known, now expects Cade to be done reviewing the deal by March 5, the company said in a securities filing. The board of Petrobras agreed to sell Liquigás to Ultrapar Participações SA subsidiary Cia Ultragaz SA a year ago for 2.8 billion reais ($869 million).

$1 = 3.22 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below