March 6, 2018 / 9:52 PM / 更新于 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo unit sues LJM to recoup losses tied to market volatility

1 分钟阅读

March 6 (Reuters) - Wells fargo says it sued after being required to pay chicago mercantile exchange more than $16 mln to cover ljm’s margin and losses Wells fargo said it had served as ljm’s clearing futures commission merchant and agent prior to ljm’s losses in early february Wells fargo says ljm failed to make its required margin payments to cover its losses, prompting the lawsuit for breach of contract Wells fargo securities sues ljm investment fund lp, ljm partners ltd for at least $16.4 mln over ljm’s derivatives trading losses — court filing Wells fargo files lawsuit against ljm in manhattan federal court

