MOVES-Lloyds Banking makes two appointments in commercial banking unit
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月11日 / 上午10点53分 / 7 天前

1 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc said it made two appointments in its commercial banking division, including naming a new managing director of global transaction banking.

The bank said Ed Thurman would be managing director of global transaction banking, replacing Adrian Walker, who was named investment management director in the group transformation division.

Lloyds said Thurman’s old post, that of managing director of the division’s financial institutions business, will be assumed by Robina Bennett, currently audit director for commercial banking.

The bank said all appointments are effective Nov. 1. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

