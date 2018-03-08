FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 7:14 AM / a day ago

Lloyds Banking Group launches 1 bln stg share buyback

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group on Thursday launched a planned 1 billion pounds ($1.39 billion) share buyback programme, after selecting investment bank UBS to execute the repurchases on its behalf.

The programme, designed to reduce the ordinary share capital of the British lender, will end no later than Feb. 4, 2019.

The repurchasing plan, which was earlier announced on Feb. 21, follows a return to full private ownership in 2017 after several years as a state-supported bank. ($1 = 0.7200 pounds) (Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Simon Jessop)

