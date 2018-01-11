FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed enhances capability of its Aegis missile-defense system
January 11, 2018 / 1:51 PM / a day ago

Lockheed enhances capability of its Aegis missile-defense system

1 分钟阅读

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp said on Thursday it had connected key components of its new long-range discrimination radar (LRDR) with its Aegis Ashore missile-defense system to enhance Aegis’s capabilities.

With this technology, the Aegis missile-defense system - a collection of radar stations and interceptors - will be simultaneously able to detect threats from longer distances and combat targets with reduced reaction time, the U.S. weapons maker said.

In December, Japan decided to expand its ballistic missile defense system with Lockheed’s ground-based Aegis in response to a growing threat from North Korean rockets.

Japan intends to build two Aegis Ashore batteries that will likely cost at least $2 billion and are not expected to be operational at least until 2023.

Raytheon Co’s solid-state radar offering, SPY-6, would be a competitor to Lockheed’s improved offering. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

