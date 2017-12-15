FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed to partner with Aerion to develop supersonic business jet
December 15, 2017

Lockheed to partner with Aerion to develop supersonic business jet

1 分钟阅读

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, the maker of F-35 and F-22 fighter jets, is partnering with plane maker Aerion Corp to develop the world’s first supersonic business jet.

Over the next year, the companies would draw up a plan for all phases of the program such as engineering, certification and production to develop Aerion AS2, the companies said on Friday.

Reno, Nevada-based Aerion said it expects the supersonic business jet to be operational by 2025.

In May, General Electric Co’s GE Aviation had partnered with Aerion to develop a supersonic engine for the AS2.

U.S. space agency NASA last year had awarded a contract to a unit of Lockheed to design a low-boom flight demonstration aircraft as part of its Commercial Supersonic Technology Project.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

