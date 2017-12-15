FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Lockheed to partner with Aerion to develop supersonic business jet
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
December 15, 2017 / 8:02 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Lockheed to partner with Aerion to develop supersonic business jet

2 分钟阅读

(Adds Lockheed comment, job creation figure)

By Mike Stone

WASHINGTON Dec 15 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, the maker of the F-35 and F-22 fighter jets, is partnering with plane maker Aerion Corp to develop the world’s first supersonic business jet.

Over the next year, the companies will draw up a plan for all phases of the program such as engineering, certification and production to develop the jet, the Aerion AS2, the companies said on Friday.

The head of Lockheed’s aeronautic division, Orlando Carvalho, said “new materials, new technologies are making civil supersonic flight a realistic near-term possibility.”

Reno, Nevada-based Aerion said it expects the supersonic business jet to be operational by 2025.

During the next year the project could create as many at 40 jobs at Lockheed Martin alone, Carvalho told Reuters in an interview.

In May, General Electric Co’s GE Aviation and Aerion announced a joint study to develop a supersonic engine for the AS2.

U.S. space agency NASA last year awarded a contract to a unit of Lockheed to design a low-boom flight demonstration aircraft as part of its Commercial Supersonic Technology Project.

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, D.C., and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Leslie Adler

