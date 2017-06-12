FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
F-35 jets remain grounded at U.S. Air Force base in Arizona -USAF
2017年6月12日 / 下午5点25分 / 2 个月前

F-35 jets remain grounded at U.S. Air Force base in Arizona -USAF

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - The stealthy F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp remained temporarily grounded at a U.S. Air Force base in Arizona on Monday because of irregularities in pilots' oxygen supplies, an Air Force spokeswoman said.

Training flights were grounded on Friday and had been scheduled to resume on Monday.

The pause in operations continued so the Air Force could study the issue with pilots, maintenance workers and medical professionals, the base spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

