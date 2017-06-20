FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月20日 / 凌晨2点04分 / 2 个月前

Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.

The Air Force said it will resume flight operations on Wednesday after they were stopped earlier in the month when five problems, which the Air Force described as "physiological events," occurred during flights between May 2 and June 8.

F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin were grounded at the Luke Air Force base in Arizona because of irregularities in pilots' oxygen supplies that caused them to suffer symptoms apparently related to oxygen deprivation.

An Air Force spokesperson said no root cause for the problems had been identified.

The spokesperson said parameters have been put in place for resumption of the operations, including avoiding altitudes at which the previous problems had occurred, modification of ground procedures to reduce pilot risk and expanding physiological training to increase understanding between pilot and medical communities.

The Pentagon said when operations were suspended that it was conducting a comprehensive review of the facts and circumstances surrounding physiological episodes along with industry experts. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Mike Stone in Paris; Editing by Bill Trott)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below