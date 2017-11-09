FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed Martin CEO says could sell F-35 fighters to Germany
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 上午10点57分 / 1 天前

Lockheed Martin CEO says could sell F-35 fighters to Germany

1 分钟阅读

KONGSBERG, Norway, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin could sell its F-35 fighter jets to Germany if Washington and Berlin agree to a deal, the U.S. defence contractor’s chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

“I saw in the media that there is an interest in the F-35, and we stand ready so support the U.S. government on their interactions with the German government on their assessment of the F-35,” Marillyn Hewson told Reuters on a visit to Norway.

“I do think it would be the best choice for them,” she added.

Lockheed also hopes to increase its sales of the F-35 to South Korea, Hewson said. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below