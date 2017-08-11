FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Lockheed Martin wins $8 bln U.S. special forces contract
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月11日 / 晚上10点38分 / 2 天前

UPDATE 1-Lockheed Martin wins $8 bln U.S. special forces contract

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Adds contract details, background)

By Mike Stone and Eric Beech

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp has won an $8 billion U.S. defense contract for global logistics support services for special operations forces, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The U.S. military often relies on outside contractors to perform support services including logistics at warehouses and depots as well as maintenance, modifications and repairs on equipment like airplanes and vehicles.

The contract will support the Army's Green Berets, Rangers as well as Navy SEALs, the U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement.

The 10-year award will extend Lockheed Martin's current support contract which was set to expire in September 2018.

The Pentagon said multiple companies competed for the contract. (Reporting by Mike Stone and Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Richard Chang)

