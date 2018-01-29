FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 12:40 PM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Lockheed Martin takes $2 bln charge

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to remove incorrect reference to adjusted profit beating estimates)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp reported a net loss in the fourth quarter on Monday as the U.S. defense contractor took a $1.9 billion charge mainly due to the change in U.S. tax law, but beat expectations for sales.

Lockheed said it expects 2018 net sales in the range of $50.00 billion-$51.50 billion and earnings per share of $15.20-$15.50.

Net sales rose to $15.14 billion from $13.75 billion a year earlier compared with the average analyst estimate of $14.72 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

