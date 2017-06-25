FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
Loeb's Third Point hedge fund targeting Nestle for strategic changes- Bloomberg
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月25日 / 晚上7点44分 / 1 个月前

Loeb's Third Point hedge fund targeting Nestle for strategic changes- Bloomberg

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 25 (Reuters) - Nestle SA, is being targeted by activist investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point LLC, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Loeb has recently bought a stake in the world's largest packaged foods maker as he seeks strategic changes in the company, Bloomberg said. bloom.bg/2s68Bbo

Nestle said earlier this month that it may sell its $900 million-a-year U.S. confectionery business in the Swiss food group's latest effort to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.

Nestle and Third Point were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft

