Logitech CEO Darrell upbeat about Q3 prospects
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
2017年10月24日

Logitech CEO Darrell upbeat about Q3 prospects

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Logitech Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said he felt confident about the company’s third quarter - traditionally its biggest of the year - after the maker of peripherals for gaming consoles and PCs beat forecasts in its latest quarter.

The latest results helped Logitech confirm its full-year outlook of increasing sales in the 10 percent to 12 percent range, along with achieving operating income of $260-270 million.

Darrell said he did not want to adjust the guidance, which was raised in July. “We have had a strong quarter and feel excited about the third quarter,” Darrell told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday. “We have good momentum.” (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

