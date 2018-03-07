FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 11:29 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Brazil's Lojas Americanas 4th qtr net profit jumps 11.4 pct

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Lojas Americanas SA , one of the country’s largest retailers, posted a net profit of 284.7 million reais ($87.75 million) in the fourth quarter last year, 11.4 percent more than a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

The company, which has an aggressive expansion plan in Brazil, said there were positive signs in the quarter regarding economic recovery. Lojas Americanas posted an adjusted EBITDA of 1.064 billion reais for the period, 2.7 percent less than in the previous year.

$1 = 3.2443 reais Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chris Reese

