Loma Negra plans to raise $800 million in U.S.-Argentina IPO
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月13日 / 下午5点40分 / 8 天内

Loma Negra plans to raise $800 million in U.S.-Argentina IPO

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Loma Negra Cia Industrial Argentina SA, the country’s largest cement producer, plans to raise up to $800 million in an initial public offering in Argentina and the United States.

Most of the proceeds, around $700 million according to a securities filing, will go to parent company Intercement Brasil SA, which is selling a 32 percent stake in the company, to pay down debt. After the IPO, Intercement will hold a 57 percent stake in the Argentine producer.

Loma Negra intends to sell 50 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing five common shares each, for between $15 and $19. Common shares in Argentina will be sold for between $3 and $3.80.

Intercement is owned by construction conglomerate Camargo Correa SA, which is battling the effects of Brazil’s longest recession on record and a corruption probe that ensnared the group’s engineering unit.

Loma Negra will receive around $90 million from the IPO through the issuance of new shares, considering a mid-range pricing. The cement producer aims to fund the expansion of the L‘Amali plant, in the Buenos Aires region.

The filing did not disclose the schedule for the transaction. Reuters reported Loma Negra had hired banks to underwrite an IPO on Sept. 6.

$1 = 3.12 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer: Editing by Andrew Hay

