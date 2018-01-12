London Wall Series Fleet 2018-01 new issue

LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - ISSUER: London Wall Mortgage Capital plc Series Fleet 2018-01 SERIES PORTFOLIO SELLER: London Wall Capital Investments LLP SERIES PORTFOLIO LEGAL TITLE HOLDER AND PREVIOUS OWNER: Fleet Mortgages Limited SOLE ARRANGER: HSBC JOINT LEAD MANAGERS: Citi & HSBC Cls Sze Rtgs WAL CE cpn step up status A 81.8 AAA/Aaa 4 20.2 3mL+ Feb 2023 offered B 6 AA-/Aa1 5.11 14.2 3mL+ Feb 2023 offered C 6.5 A/Aa3 5.11 7.7 3mL+ Feb 2023 offered D 2.7 BBB+/A3 5.11 5.0 3mL+ Feb 2023 offered Z1 3.0 NR/NR N/A 2.0 0% fxd Feb 2023 retained Z2 2.0 NR/NR N/A 0.0 0% fxd Feb 2023 retained * CPR scenario: 10%, subject to other assumptions as described in the Preliminary Series Prospectus. Principal receipts will initially be used to fund the Series Liquidity Reserve Fund in an amount equal to 2.5% multiplied by the then Note Principal Amount Outstanding of the Class A Notes and the Class B Notes ** Credit Enhancement: For the Class A to D Notes is provided by subordination of the Notes that rank junior to such Class in the Series Priorities of Payments, including the Z notes, as well as the availability of funds at specified Priority Levels of the Series Revenue Priority of Payments to reduce a Series Principal Deficiency *** If the Issuer does not exercise its redemption option on the Step-Up Date, Class A to D noteholders will receive a margin step-up to 1.5 times initial margin, capped at 100bps maximum margin increase