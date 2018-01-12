FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London Wall Series Fleet 2018-01 new issue
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
深度分析
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
深度分析
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 12, 2018 / 1:58 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

London Wall Series Fleet 2018-01 new issue

2 分钟阅读

    LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - ISSUER: London Wall Mortgage Capital
plc Series Fleet 2018-01
SERIES PORTFOLIO SELLER: London Wall Capital Investments LLP
SERIES PORTFOLIO LEGAL TITLE HOLDER AND PREVIOUS OWNER: Fleet
Mortgages Limited
SOLE ARRANGER: HSBC
JOINT LEAD MANAGERS:  Citi & HSBC

    
 Cls  Sze   Rtgs      WAL   CE    cpn         step up     status
 A    81.8  AAA/Aaa   4     20.2  3mL+        Feb 2023    offered
 B    6     AA-/Aa1   5.11  14.2  3mL+        Feb 2023    offered
 C    6.5   A/Aa3     5.11  7.7   3mL+        Feb 2023    offered
 D    2.7   BBB+/A3   5.11  5.0   3mL+        Feb 2023    offered
 Z1   3.0   NR/NR     N/A   2.0   0% fxd      Feb 2023    retained
 Z2   2.0   NR/NR     N/A   0.0   0% fxd      Feb 2023    retained
 
    
* CPR scenario: 10%, subject to other assumptions as described
in the Preliminary Series Prospectus. Principal receipts will
initially be used to fund the Series Liquidity Reserve Fund in
an amount equal to 2.5% multiplied by the then Note Principal
Amount Outstanding of the Class A Notes and the Class B Notes 
  
** Credit Enhancement: For the Class A to D Notes is provided by
subordination of the Notes that rank junior to such Class in the
Series Priorities of Payments, including the Z notes, as well as
the availability of funds at specified Priority Levels of the
Series Revenue Priority of Payments to reduce a Series Principal
Deficiency 
  
*** If the Issuer does not exercise its redemption option on the
Step-Up Date, Class A to D noteholders will receive a margin
step-up to 1.5 times initial margin, capped at 100bps maximum
margin increase

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below