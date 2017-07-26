FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lonza confirms 2017 outlook, outlines new 2022 targets
2017年7月26日 / 凌晨4点54分 / 10 天前

Lonza confirms 2017 outlook, outlines new 2022 targets

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 26 (Reuters) - Swiss pharmaceutical supplier Lonza Group AG on Wednesday confirmed its 2017 outlook and outlined new targets through to 2022.

In half-year results, Lonza said it is aiming by 2022 for sales of 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($7.9 billion), a core EBITDA margin of 30 percent and a return on net operating assets (RONOA) of 35 percent.

In the first six months of 2017, Lonza said sales on a standalone basis rose 15.1 percent year on year to 2.32 billion francs. Its core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 29.1 percent to 577 million for a margin of 24.8 percent.

Lonza, which joined the Swiss blue-chip index in May, in December announced a deal to buy Capsugel, a U.S. maker of capsules and other drug delivery systems, from KKR & Co LP for $5.5 billion in cash to broaden its product range.

$1 = 0.9523 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

