UPDATE 1-Lonza confirms 2017 outlook, outlines new 2022 targets

ZURICH, July 26 (Reuters) - Swiss pharmaceutical supplier Lonza Group AG confirmed its 2017 outlook on Wednesday and outlined new targets through 2022.

In half-year results, Lonza said it is aiming by 2022 for sales of 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($7.9 billion), a core EBITDA margin of 30 percent and a return on net operating assets (RONOA) of 35 percent.

Lonza's sales on a standalone basis rose 15.1 percent year on year to 2.32 billion francs in the first six months of 2017. Its core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 29.1 percent to 577 million for a margin of 24.8 percent.

"Lonza expects to continue its momentum in H2 2017; however, results will then be compared with an exceptionally strong H2 2016," the company said on Wednesday.

Lonza, which joined the Swiss blue-chip index in May, announced in December a deal to buy Capsugel, a U.S. maker of capsules and other drug delivery systems, from KKR & Co LP for $5.5 billion to broaden its product range.

The company in April had forecast 2017 sales would grow at a high-single-digit rate, with core operating profit expanding even faster and core EBITDA above 1 billion Swiss francs.

It launched what it called an Ibex initiative for pharmaceuticals and biotech markets.

Ibex offers a development and manufacturing facility able to support activities across several technologies – mammalian, microbial, cellular or bio-conjugate – from late discovery to development and commercial manufacturing, it said.

The platform was expected to reduce time-to-market for customers by 12 months or more and reduce investment decision risks.

Lonza offers products and services ranging from the development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients to providing dosage forms for the pharmaceuticals and consumer health and nutrition industries. ($1 = 0.9523 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields and Gopakumar Warrier)