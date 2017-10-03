FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lonza buys U.S. clinical manufacturing site from Shire
2017年10月3日 / 下午2点26分 / 15 天前

Lonza buys U.S. clinical manufacturing site from Shire

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Lonza Group is acquiring a clinical-stage mammalian manufacturing site in the United States from Shire PLC, the Swiss pharmaceutical ingredients group said on Tuesday without giving the purchase price.

The site in California has a successful regulatory track record and includes single-use bioreactors and associated downstream capabilities, Lonza said. The site employs more than 100 staff who will have the chance to keep working for Lonza, it added. (Reporting by Michael Shields)

