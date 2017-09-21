FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt dies aged 94
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年9月21日 / 下午4点13分 / 1 个月前

L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt dies aged 94

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - French businesswoman and heiress of cosmetics giant L‘Oreal Liliane Bettencourt, 94, has died, her daughter said on Thursday.

The Bettencourt family, which founded L‘Oreal, has a 33 percent stake in the company.

“In this painful moment for us, I would like to reiterate, on behalf of our family, our entire commitment and loyalty to L‘Oreal and to renew my confidence in its President Jean-Paul Agon and his teams worldwide,” Françoise Bettencourt Meyers said in an emailed statement.

Agon was appointed chairman and chief executive of L‘Oreal in 2011.

Bettencourt was also known as the wealthiest woman in the world, according to a rating compiled by Forbes earlier this year which estimated her net worth at $39.5 billion.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sarah White

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below