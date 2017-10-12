FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lotte Group aims to sell Lotte Mart stores in China by year-end -exec
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月12日 / 凌晨1点51分 / 7 天前

Lotte Group aims to sell Lotte Mart stores in China by year-end -exec

1 分钟阅读

SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Lotte Group aims to sell its Lotte Mart stores in China by the end of this year, an executive said on Thursday, adding that several companies have expressed interest in the troubled assets.

“We are in detailed talks with some of those companies,” the executive, Lim Byung-yun, said at a press briefing.

Lotte Shopping has picked Goldman Sachs to manage the sale of its hypermarkets and supermarkets in China, after most of them were shut down amid political tensions between the two countries. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Joseph Radford)

