MOVES-Louis Dreyfus oilseed head leaves company; new US wheat trading boss named
2017年11月10日

MOVES-Louis Dreyfus oilseed head leaves company; new US wheat trading boss named

1 分钟阅读

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Corp’s manager of North American oilseeds, Sean Doyle, has left the company, sources said on Friday.

Separately, wheat trader Alex Bos will move from the company’s Calgary, Alberta office to head up wheat trading in the United States, based in Wilton, Connecticut, two other sources said.

A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

