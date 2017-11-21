FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lowe's quarterly profit more than doubles
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 上午11点12分 / 更新于 1 天前

Lowe's quarterly profit more than doubles

1 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by lower costs as well as higher demand for emergency supplies and rebuilding material due to hurricanes battering several regions in the United States.

Sales at stores open at least a year increased 5.7 percent, above the average analyst estimate of 4.6 percent growth, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $872 million, or $1.05 per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, from $379 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below