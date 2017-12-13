FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock to back London Stock Exchange chair in TCI spat- source
December 13, 2017

BlackRock to back London Stock Exchange chair in TCI spat- source

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - BlackRock, one of the London Stock Exchange’s largest shareholders, will vote against a motion next week to ditch the exchange’s chairman Donald Brydon, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The motion has been brought by activist hedge fund TCI Fund Management, which is unhappy with Brydon’s handling of the succession of Xavier Rolet, the LSE’s former chief executive.

BlackRock, LSE and TCI declined to comment.

The Qatar Investment Authority, another big LSE shareholder, is also due to support Brydon at the shareholder meeting next Tuesday.

TCI, the hedge fund firm run by Christopher Hohn, is not expecting to pass the resolution to oust Brydon, a source close to the firm has told Reuters.

Shareholder advisory firms Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services have previously recommended shareholders vote against removing Brydon. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain, Maiya Keidan and Huw Jones. Editing by John O‘Donnell and Jane Merriman)

