FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Activist TCI requests LSE shareholder meeting over CEO
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 下午5点23分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Activist TCI requests LSE shareholder meeting over CEO

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund investor TCI on Thursday called for a formal meeting of shareholders to vote on whether to remove London Stock Exchange Chairman Donald Brydon following the company’s decision to replace its Chief Executive Xavier Rolet.

TCI, founded by Chris Hohn, said it also wanted the company to terminate its search for a new CEO and, if Rolet accepts, extend his tenure until 2021, it said in a letter to the LSE seen by Reuters.

TCI holds just over a five percent stake in LSE, enough for it to be able to call such a meeting.

A spokesman for the LSE declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Rachel Armstrong)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below